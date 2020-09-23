Two Venice Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List

Eater LA includes Venice restaurants The Window and Hinano Cafe among the essential Los Angeles burgers.

By Kerry Slater

Two Venice restaurants were named by Eater Los Angeles‘ essential Los Angeles burger list.

On September 23, Eater Los Angeles published its Essential Los Angeles Burgers, Fall 2020 list.

Among the 19 burgers listed are two Venice restaurants: The Window at American Beauty located at 425 Rose Avand Hinano Cafe, located at 15 Washington Boulevard.

“It’s hard to believe the burger at the Window at American Beauty is as inexpensive, or as popular, as it is. The takeaway-only walk-up window was serving hundreds of burgers a day before the pandemic, and now the group is set to expand with new locations around the city,” writes Eater‘s Farley Elliott on The Window, a new addition to the list.

Hinano Cafe was already included in previous iterations of the list but with other restaurants–including Monty’s Good Burger and Cassell’s being removed from the list–Hinano’s continued presence the list is a testament to its quality.

“Venice’s tiny Hinano Cafe is part beer-focused dive bar, part sandy seaside sneak-away spot, and part burger hero. The bar turns out what may be one of the best burgers on the entire Westside, made simply from behind the bar by the same staff that pours pints. This is classic Venice, done delicious,” Elliott wrote.