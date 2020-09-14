Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover
* Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of Potential City Employee Layoffs Due To Covid-19
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire not under investigation, says LAFD By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...
Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Meditation Changed my Brain
September 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
September 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
Free Rides on LA Metro?
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
The City of Los Angeles' Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...Read more