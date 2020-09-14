September 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover
* Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of Potential City Employee Layoffs Due To Covid-19
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock

in News, video
A fire burns next to the Penmar Golf Course Monday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment

September 14, 2020

Fire not under investigation, says LAFD By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...

Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94

September 14, 2020

Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

 Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
video

Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 10, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
News, video

Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
Featured, News

County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 8, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
News, video

LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

