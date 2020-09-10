September 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a lawmaker wants to make the program permanent. Learn more in this video made possible by Steven Rosenberg, DPM.

Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon : YO! Venice Show – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Edible Art Pudding Restaurant Opening Soon * LA Partners With New...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...

