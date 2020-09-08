September 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LAPD Investigate Stabbing
* Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California's longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry's real...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Limited On-Campus Instruction Given Green Light

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Barber shops, salons can also open at reduced capacity By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County is slowly reopening as schools...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, video

LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...
video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
video

How Do You Brew?

September 2, 2020

Read more
September 2, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...

Photo: CDC/Debora Cartagena
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
Featured, Health, News

City of LA Tackling Senior Loneliness

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
Featured, Health, News

County Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Lost Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...

