LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Free Rides on LA Metro?
LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
August 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...
