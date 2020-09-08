September 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Free Rides on LA Metro?

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in video
News, video

LAPD Investigate Stabbing: YO! Venice Show – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Investigate Stabbing * Unhoused Population Covid-19 Positivity Rates Low All...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, video

LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees: YO! Venice Show – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA City Council Votes To Furlough Employees * LA County Salons...
video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
video

How Do You Brew?

September 2, 2020

September 2, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads: YO! Venice Show – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Leads * New Covid19 Reopening...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
News, video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, video

Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing: YO! Venice Show – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Women Arrested For Trespassing * LA Public Health Denying Waivers...
video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
video

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...

