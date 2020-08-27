August 27, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside is home to many top-notch sandwiches worth highlighting in August – National Sandwich Month. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Almond udon with chili, scallion, shiitake and sesame tofu at Plant Food + Wine in Venice. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Featured, Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Featured, Health, News

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, video

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Venice Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Featured, Health, News

Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...

The Venice bridge housing facility. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
News, video

Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man in connection to attempted murders that occurred last weekend in Venice Beach....
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

Great White cafe. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 19, 2020

Read more
August 19, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Featured, Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR