From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside is home to many top-notch sandwiches worth highlighting in August – National Sandwich Month. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
County to ‘Think About’ Reopening Schools, Businesses if Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide * AirBnb Cracking Down On...
Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime
August 24, 2020 Angela McGregor
Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...
Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard
August 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man in connection to attempted murders that occurred last weekend in Venice Beach....
Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside
August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...
Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space
August 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
POPULAR
