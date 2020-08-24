Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide
* AirBnb Cracking Down On Party Rentals
All this and more on today's show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020
Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...
Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime
August 24, 2020 Angela McGregor
Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...
Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard
August 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside
August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...
Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space
August 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Venice Family Clinic Expands Food Distribution Program
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that has already exponentially increased its distribution of free and healthy food...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large
August 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A gunman who shot two people in Venice over...
