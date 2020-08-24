August 25, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide : YO! Venice Show – August, 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Stabbing Suspect Arrested For Attempted Homicide
* AirBnb Cracking Down On Party Rentals
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Venice Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Double-Digit Increases in Venice Property Crime

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Crime stats the highlight of the August VNC Board Meeting By Angela McGregor The August, 2020 VNC Board Meeting featured...

The Venice bridge housing facility. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Bridge Housing Stats, Motion to Close Lane of Venice Boulevard

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

August Venice Neighborhood Council meeting recap Part 1 By Angela McGregor At the most recent Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) meeting,...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
News, video

Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

Great White cafe. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 19, 2020

Read more
August 19, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Featured, Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Expands Food Distribution Program

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that has already exponentially increased its distribution of free and healthy food...
Venice Beach Health, video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
News, video

ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Featured, News

Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A gunman who shot two people in Venice over...

