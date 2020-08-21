Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Missing Swimmer Off Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Swimmer off Santa Monica Pier * Uber and Lyft Granted...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
