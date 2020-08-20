Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Missing Swimmer Of Santa Monica Pier
* Uber and Lyft Granted Reprieve From AB5 Bill
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Missing Swimmer Of Santa Monica Pier: YO! Venice Show – August, 20, 2020
Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside
August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...
Venice’s Great White Takes Over Subway Space
August 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Great White cafe in Venice has expanded its menu and dinner...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD to COVID Test and Contact Trace All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Venice Family Clinic Expands Food Distribution Program
August 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center that has already exponentially increased its distribution of free and healthy food...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
ZJ Boarding House Closing? YO! Venice Show – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ZJ Boarding House Closing? * LA County Sues Grace Community Church...
Two People Shot Near Venice Pier, Gunman at Large
August 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two people shot near Venice pier over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A gunman who shot two people in Venice over...
Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing
By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes
August 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...
