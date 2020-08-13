Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back?
* Transportation During Covid19 Is Down
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
LA Care Plus Cleanups Coming Back? YO! Venice Show – August, 13, 2020
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes
August 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...
Edify TV: Longtime Venice Resident Opening Restaurant?
A longtime member of the Venice community is considering opening a restaurant on Main Street. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea
August 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
LA County Reaches Somber Milestone of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
New Main St. Restaurant Papille Gustative Serves up Artisan Foods While Being Zero Waste
August 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Locally sourced food comes to Santa Monica By Toi Creel A new restaurant has opened in Santa Monica on Main...
“CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King to Moderate Venice Family Clinic Panel on the Trauma of Incarceration
August 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King will moderate an online panel discussion about the Trauma of Incarceration that Venice Family...
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey
By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...
