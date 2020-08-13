August 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Longtime Venice Resident Opening Restaurant?

A longtime member of the Venice community is considering opening a restaurant on Main Street. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Venice Cantina, Enterprise Fish Co. Closes

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Westside Food Scene August 13-20 By Kerry Slater Enterprise Fish Co. vacating their space. Gordon Ramsey opening a Westside restaurant?...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Hyperion Water Treatment Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, Health, News

LA County Reaches Somber Milestone of Over 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

New Main St. Restaurant Papille Gustative Serves up Artisan Foods While Being Zero Waste

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Locally sourced food comes to Santa Monica By Toi Creel A new restaurant has opened in Santa Monica on Main...

Gayle King (Center). Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

“CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King to Moderate Venice Family Clinic Panel on the Trauma of Incarceration

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

CBS This Morning” Co-Host Gayle King will moderate an online panel discussion about the Trauma of Incarceration that Venice Family...
Edify TV, Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Edify TV, video

Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
News, video

Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

August 7, 2020

Read more
August 7, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds, awakening...

Photo: Tomás Del Coro (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

OpEd: The Real Results of Mike Bonin’s “Reimagining Public Safety” Survey

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

By Allan Parsons Author’s Note: At the request of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office, this OpEd was removed 8/4/2020 until edits...
News, video

New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...

Pickup at Broadway Elementary School in Venice, pre-pandemic. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County to Not Issue Waivers for Elementary Schools to Hold In-Person Classes

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Health officials cite high COVID-19 infection rate By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials have announced that they will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR