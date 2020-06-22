June 23, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New building for Santa Monica College.

Santa Monica College is expanding their campus, in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

News, video

MTN restaurant closes permanently: YO! Venice Show – June, 22, 2020

June 22, 2020

June 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * MTN restaurant closes permanently. * More businesses re-open in Venice! All...
video

Does quarantine affect your dog?

June 18, 2020

June 18, 2020

Having their humans at home during quarantine has changed your pets routines and now that some of us are going...
News, video

Venice police chase at the pier: YO! Venice Show – June, 18, 2020

June 18, 2020

June 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice police chase at the pier. * Voting technology to blame...
video

Santa Monica Police Protest.

June 15, 2020

June 15, 2020 1

Santa Monicans for Democracy recently held a demonstration at the Santa Monica Police Department headquarters protesting Chief Cynthia Renaud’s decision...
News, video

Venice pier car crash under investigation: YO! Venice Show – June, 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless population on the rise. * Venice pier car crash under...
video

Thousands gather in Venice for Black Lives Matter march on the beach.

June 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest draws thousands to march from Venice Beach pier to the Santa Monica Pier, brought to...
News, video

Street vendors receiving financial help in new fund? YO! Venice Show – June, 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

June 11, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * You are invited to a virtual groundbreaking party! * Street vendors...
video

Santa Monica business rebuilds after looting spree.

June 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

Santa Monica’s Avocafe rebuilds after the city was struck by looting and vandalism on Sunday, this video brought to you...
News, video

Food delivery fees capped in new bill: YO! Venice Show – June, 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

June 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Food delivery fees capped in new bill. * The National Guard...
News, video

Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and donations: YO! Venice Show – June, 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020 1

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Devastated Santa Monica starts to rebuild with help from volunteers and...
News, video

Santa Monica riots and looting spill into neighboring cities: YO! Venice Show – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Riots and looting erupt in Santa Monica and neighboring...
News, video

Peaceful protests seeking justice: Yo! Venice Show – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Peaceful protests seeking justice. All this and more...
News, video

Overcrowded Venice Beach Unsafe? Yo! Venice Show – May, 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Overcrowded Venice Beach Unsafe? * What establishments will...
video

Edify TV: Care for one another with Kare Packages.

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

High school student Rishi Vanga is helping the homeless population stay safe during Covid-19 with Kare Package, learn more in this...
News, video

LAPD Horse Escapes on Venice Beach: Yo! Venice Show – May, 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Horse Escapes! * Which beach parking lots...

