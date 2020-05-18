May 19, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Cedar Sinai hospital expanding in Del Ray: Yo! Venice Show – May, 18, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Cedar Sinai hospital expanding in Del Ray.
* Commercial building fire under investigation on Abbot Kinney.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Fazio cleaners.

