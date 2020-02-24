February 25, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Multi-purpose residential development coming to Marina Arts district: Yo! Venice Show – February, 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* New Multi-purpose residential development in Marina Arts district.
* Gold’s Gym hosting a special leap day event!
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Roz O'Connor and Dan Wunsch. Photo: Courtesy.
“Romancing Peace” Comes to Venice

February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

“Romancing Peace” The “out of the box” play with a cast of 10 had a successful LA premiere on June...

Footage of a man right before robbing two Westside connivence stores. Photos: LAPD.
Venice Boulevard 7-Elevens Robbed

February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred...
Edify TV: Venice Bridge Housing Shelter

February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Over the weekend Venice locals got a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open. Learn more in...

Police activity at the scene of a death by suicide Feb. 18 in Venice. Photo: Bob Newman (Facebook).
Man Jumps to Death in Venice

February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Coroner rules Tuesday incident death by suicide By Chole Marie Rivera The Los Angeles Coroner confirmed reports from the NextDoor...

"There’s still no substantial talk about California issues except from late-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor. Nothing much on homelessness; no creative ideas from any candidate – or from President Trump, for that matter," writes Tom Elias. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Candidates Still Not Talking California Issue

February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist So…, as Elizabeth Warren would start out, the Democrats held a presidential primary debate...
Edify TV: The History of Harvelle’s bar and music venue.

February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Harvelle’s prohibition style bar and music venue has been located in the heart of Santa Monica since 1931, reporter Juliet...
“Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting list: Yo! Venice Show – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * “Bridge home” housing full, additional 300 on waiting...

Photo: TCA Architects
Real Estate Brief: Mid-Century Modern Style Apartment Complex Complete

February 18, 2020

February 18, 2020

By Staff Writer A 500 unit+, mid-century modern inspired luxury apartment complex with rents reaching above $8,000 a month in...
Edify TV: Venice Beach Mardi Gras

February 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Over the weekend Mardi Gras festivities came to the Venice Beach Boardwalk! Learn more in this video made possible by Silicon...
Local Business Spotlight: Body Rhythm

February 17, 2020

February 17, 2020 1

Looking for a workout that engages the entire body, tones muscles, and increases flexibility? Body Rhythm has you covered with...
Elijah Wood sells Venice property: Yo! Venice Show – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Elijah Wood sells Venice property. * Toni Morrison...

A rendering of the front of the Lincoln Apartments. Photos: Venice Community Housing.
A Look at the Lincoln Apartments

February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

39 units of supportive housing By Chad Winthrop Learn about a development underway to bring 40 units of supportive housing...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Bridge Housing to Open in Less Than 2 Weeks

February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

Open house next week By Sam Catanzaro A bridge housing homeless shelter in Venice will open in a little more...
Edify TV: National Ferris Wheel Day!

February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020

February 14th is National Ferris wheel day, to celebrate reporter Juliet Lemar explores the Santa Monica Piers Ferris wheel in...
New affordable housing coming to Venice: Yo! Venice Show – February, 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * New affordable housing coming to Venice. * Venice...

