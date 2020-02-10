Rubbish Fire at Venice Blvd Encampment

LAFD: no investigation into Monday morning fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) says that a rubbish fire broke out near a Venice Boulevard homeless encampment Monday morning.

According to LAFD Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart, LAFD crews responded to a rubbish fire reported at 6:29 a.m. on the 6000 block of Venice Boulevard under the 10 Freeway at a homeless encampment. The fire was quickly put out.

The LAFD says that the cause of the fire is unknown and that there will likely be no investigation into the cause of the fire.

No injuries occurred and no structures were damaged.