January 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Fines increased for dumping? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 23 , 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. 
* Ice cream for breakfast?
* Fines increased for dumping?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Fazio Cleaners.

in News, video
Related Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR