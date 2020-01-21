January 22, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Witness Says She Saw Rape of ‘Passed-Out’ Homeless Woman in Venice

The 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Witness films incident near Lincoln and Rose Friday evening

By Sam Catanzaro

Two people filmed having sex near a Venice homeless encampment has led to a witness allegation of a potential rape occurring.

Fox 11 Los Angeles has reported that video footage appears to show that a passed out homeless woman was raped by a homeless man on a sidewalk in Venice.

A woman interviewed by Fox 11 told the station that she was at a store near Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue Friday evening when she noticed an inebriated looking woman laying on the ground outside the store.

“I looked over an obviously she was pretty drunk,” the witness told Fox, adding that she then saw a man running towards the woman from a nearby homeless encampment. “He basically ran over to her, pulled down his pants, laid down next to her and started pulling down her pants and kind of covering them and having sex with her.”

The witness told Fox that she initially thought the sex was consensual because the woman did not resist but then when the witness approached the scene she noticed the woman was in her vomit with her eyes closed.

“I definitely witnessed a rape,” the victim told Fox 11. “She was in her vomit, with her eyes closed like passed out. He was having sex with her like an animal. To me, it was absolutely rape.”

The witness then says a second man came running across the street, chased the first man away and started hitting and berating the woman.

“He said…’you dumb b***h, you are going to cheat on me?'” the woman told Fox.

The owner of the business the witness was at then called the police department to report the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Pacific Division officers received a radio call at 6:24 p.m. of an assault with a deadly weapon that had just occurred at the 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard, the area in which the incident occurred.

Police say the suspect, a male Hispanic, assaulted the victim with a glass bottle. Officers took a police report for an assault with a deadly weapon and the suspect was gone on arrival. Police say they cannot confirm the battery suspect is the second male who berated and hit the woman.

According to the LAPD, during the investigation of the battery, the witness who filmed the incident came forward to say the woman was sexually assaulted.

“During the investigation of the battery is when the witness came forward and said she [the victim] was sexually assaulted,” said an officer with the LAPD Media Relations division.

The LAPD says the woman was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment where officers brought up the possible rape.

“At the hospital when they brought up the potential sexual assault she said that it did not occur and that she did not want to file a police report,” the LAPD said.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more details become available.

Tags: , , , , , , in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Police and paramedics at the scene of an officer-involved shooting (left). A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting a man last weekend (right). Photos: Citizen App/LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Say Homeless Man Fatally Shot Last Week Had ‘Bicycle Part’, Not Gun

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

LAPD officer-involved shooting under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police say a homeless man fatally shot near the Los Angeles-Culver City...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, Venice Beach News

Big Name Food Group Taking Over Windward Farms

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020 1

Reopening set for later this year By Kerry Slater A major Venice-based restaurant group has confirmed its acquisition of Windward...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day at These Local Events

January 19, 2020

Read more
January 19, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Historical Venice Church to Become Mansion for Multi-Millionaire?

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

Lawmakers deny an appeal intended to stop conversion of First Baptist Church of Venice By Sam Catanzaro A half-century-old church...

The vacant lot the development will occupy. Photo: Google Street View.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Empty Lot to Become 50 Units of Affordable Housing

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Groundbreaking for Vista Ballona By Sam Catanzaro A vacant lot in Mar Vista will soon contain 50 units of affordable...

Evan McLaurin-Nelson. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Attempts to Kidnap Girl on Venice Beach

January 15, 2020

Read more
January 15, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division detectives are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a young child in Venice Beach. On...

2219 Marian Place. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fire Extinguished at Vacant Venice House

January 14, 2020

Read more
January 14, 2020

Fire put out quickly Monday night By Sam Catanzaro A rubbish fire that broke out Monday night in a rubbish...
Edify TV, Venice Beach News

Homeless man suspect in kidnapping: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Homeless man suspect in kidnapping.* Aura Reading Workshop.All this...

A man has pleaded no contest to a 2018 shooting outside Surfside Bar and Grill in Venice. Photo: Venice Paparazzi.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Faces 22 Years in Prison for Shooting at Venice Bar

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

Robert Leo Mewhorter pleads no contest to 2018 Surfside shooting By Sam Catanzaro A 48-year-old man has pleaded no contest...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Parking Changes

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

Big parking changes are coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Find out what to expect in this video made possible by Fazio...

Footage from the Citizen App showing police activity in Venice Thursday evening during a false bomb threat. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Continue to Search for Motive in Venice Homeless Shelter Bomb Threat

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

Bomb threat at under-construction bridge housing facility under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police continue to investigate several explosive-like devices that...

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News

Bill to Override Local Zoning for Housing Development Before Lawmakers Again

January 8, 2020

Read more
January 8, 2020

California Senate Bill 50 is back By Sam Catanzaro A controversial bill that would tie the hands of local lawmakers...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Doma Kitchen Latest Restaurant to Bite the Dust

January 7, 2020

Read more
January 7, 2020

Eastern-European restaurant closes doors By Kerry Slater Eastern-European inspired restaurant Doma Kitchen in Marina del Rey has closed, the latest...

John Baldessari in 2009. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice’s John Baldessari, Conceptual Art Icon, Passes Away

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

One of America’s most influential conceptual artist, loved for his sense of humor, dies at 88 By Sam Catanzaro Longtime...
Edify TV, Venice Beach News

Bomb threat at future site of bridge housing: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Future Bridge housing site threatened by bomb Learn to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR