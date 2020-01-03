January 4, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

What does it take to be the best? Edify TV gets educated about sports performance therapy.

Achieving peak performance is hard work. Reporter Juliet Lemar stopped by to talk with Dr. Dean at Dean’s Sports Therapy about sports recovery, nerve pain and performance therapy, with another episode in our Health and Beauty Series – Take your body to the next level!

in Edify TV, Health, Life
