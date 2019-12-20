December: The Business of Giving Gets Going!

By Guy Camilleri

I am writing this column on a bright and sunny day in Venice Beach, CA taking stock of 2019 and looking ahead to 2020. I don’t know about you, but I, for one, am happy to put this decade to rest.

That being said, here are six things I like to do this time of year.



1. Take a look in the rearview mirror to acknowledge and reflect (if that’s your thing) on what you have accomplished this year; “I booked an acting gig,” “I secured representation,” “I wrote, directed, and acted in a short film.”



2. Share and celebrate these achievements with family and friends. Not only does this feel good, but it’s also a way of inviting others to do the same next year for themselves.

3. Go old school and send a card to family, friends, and business associates expressing your appreciation.



4. Bring closure to that which needs closure. ‘Tis the season to speak directly to the individual(s) about a specific event that hasn’t been fully expressed. Do you want to carry this burden with you next year?



5. Define what this time of year means to you, and permit yourself to act in accordance with that. Avoid pretending it means something it doesn’t, and simultaneously, revel in the joy of what it does mean to you!



6. It’s a time of giving. But, it’s also a time to make sure you include yourself when the business of giving gets going! Let yourself off the hook on that which you imagined you would have accomplished by now, and instead, take stock in knowing next year is right around the corner. Be kind to yourself this holiday by using the gift of time to relax and savor the holidays.



It’s a blast to write this column, and I appreciate you for reading it. A big shout-out to Yo! Venice newspaper for providing this monthly platform for me to write!



Guy Camilleri is a Venice-based actor, acting-life coach, screenwriter, and surfer living in Venice Beach, CA. His acting classes are jam-packed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings at the Electric Lodge with actors, writers, directors, and creative people from all walks of life.

His private coaching specializes in building undeniable characters for film, television, stage, auditions, self-taped auditions, original material, solo shows, reels, and self-expression in any field of interest. To register or book a coaching session, visit www.rawactingstudio.com. Follow Guy’s column on Yo! Venice and RAW acting studio on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.