In the latest Brock On Your Block, Phil meets Venice community activist Mark Ryavec at Venice Beach with hopes of gaining some insight into strategies for dealing with the runaway growth of the homeless population in Los Angeles County.
Brock On Your Block: Mark Ryavec, Venice Community Activist On The Homeless Dilemma
“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column.