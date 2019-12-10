December 11, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Woman Missing Since October Was Possibly Headed to Venice, Investigators Say

Destiny Carlos, who was last seen in mid-October, possibly headed to Venice. Photo: LAPD.

Destiny Carlos last seen October 11, possibly headed to Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

A 26-year-old woman who has been missing since mid-October may have been headed for Venice, missing person investigators have announced.

Historic South Central Los Angeles resident Destiny Carlos was last seen on October 11, 2019, around 4:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 200 block of 43rd Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Carlos may have been going to Venice.

The 26-year-old has not been seen or heard from since the LAPD says.

Authorities describe Carlos as Hispanic, 5′ 4″, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Carlos is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-LAPD-24-7 after hours and on weekends. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 800-222-TIPS.

