November 26, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice’s St. Josephs Center Receives $5M Grant From Jeff Bezos’ Foundation

Funds will be used for bridge housing center

By Sam Catanzaro

Venice-based St. Joseph Center has been awarded a $5 million from Jeff Bezos to help solve homelessness.

This one-time grant from Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund, awarded to organizations working to to solve family homelessness, will help St. Joseph Center establish a hub for families experiencing homelessness that will combine bridge housing with integrated programs designed to help families return to self-sufficiency as quickly as possible.

“The trauma of homelessness is incredibly harmful to families,” said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president & CEO of St. Joseph Center. “Support from the Day 1 Families Fund will have a profound impact on our ability to protect families and help them regain stability.”

St. Joseph Center is one of 32 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the second annual Day 1 Families Fund grants, as part of a broad investment by the Day 1 Families Fund to help solve family homelessness. The Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $98.5 million in grants this year.

Grant recipients from around the country include: Bethany House Services, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, Catholic Social Services Alaska, Coburn Place, Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, Covenant House, Family Gateway, FamilyAid Boston, ForKids, Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan, Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, HOPE Services Hawaii, HopeWorks, Interim Community Development Association, Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, Mary’s Place Seattle, MIFA, Our Family Services, Pathways of Hope, St. Joseph Center, St. Joseph’s Villa, St. Stephen’s Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul, The Road Home, The Road Home Dane County, The Whole Child, UNITY Of Greater New Orleans, Upward Bound House, Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, and YWCA Columbus.

In the past, Bezos and Amazon have been criticized in Seattle for not doing enough to support homeless individuals and those in need and have become focal points in the city’s debate surrounding traffic, housing prices and homelessness. When Seattle approved a tax in May 2018 on large corporations to combat the city’s homelessness crisis, Amazon pushed-back and temporarily halted construction planning on a high-rise building development near its headquarters. Seattle lawmakers quickly repealed the tax.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
“why should someone who can afford a $50,000-plus Tesla get a subsidy for driving a luxury car while the less wealthy struggle to buy conventional used cars for $5,000 to $10,000?” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Courtesy.
Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Should State Triple Its EV Subsidy?

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Phil Ting is adamant about it. California needs to triple its subsidies for electric...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Chef Travis Lett leaving Gjusta restaurant? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Cooper, the four-pound Yorkshire terrier who was killed in Venice by a FedEx package last week. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Couple’s Dog Killed by FedEx Package

November 22, 2019

Read more
November 22, 2019

Company under fire for tossing package By Sam Catanzaro FedEx is under fire after a Venice couple said a package...

Photo: Craig Brandau.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Mar Vista Music and Art Walk This Weekend

November 20, 2019

Read more
November 20, 2019

By Keldine Hull The Mar Vista Music and Art Walk returns to Downtown Mar Vista on Saturday, November 30 from...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Police Officer Not Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 18, 2019

November 19, 2019

Read more
November 19, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 18, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Despite Saftey Concerns, Source of Needles That Washed up on Venice Beach Still Unknown

November 19, 2019

Read more
November 19, 2019

LA County lifeguards, Public Health still investigating incident By Sam Catanzaro Last Sunday a “large amount” of medical supplies, including...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward farms to stay afloat with community support? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 15, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Time For Realistic Housing Goals

November 15, 2019

Read more
November 15, 2019

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Build 3.5 million new dwelling units across California by 2025 and this state’s housing...

A rendering of a development planned for Del Rey. Photo: Del Rey Neighborhood Council.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Trio of Residential and Commercial Building Demolished for Mixed-Use Development

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

24 apartments plus retail space coming to Del Rey By Sam Catanzaro A laundromat, a single, family home and a...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Market Report $10 challenge

November 14, 2019

Read more
November 14, 2019

Market Report $10 challenge is back, Jacki Karsh gives us the details, this video brought to you by Alexander Audiology, Inc.

Councilmember is proposing creating a emergency renters relief program. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach News

$10M to Protect Renters From Eviction?

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

Councilmember Paul Koretz calling for the creation of emergency renters relief program By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles elected official...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Yo! Broker: Is the real estate market softening? Who’s got the Crystal Ball?

November 13, 2019

Read more
November 13, 2019

Dear Yo! Broker, Every year, my agent has been telling me “buy now, Danny the market is going up. ”...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Fantastic Film Festival, Bonin Wants Metro to be Prioritized Over Cars: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Officer in Stable Condition After Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

LAPD officer taken to hospital after encounter with burglary suspect near Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles Police Department...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning, including needles (right). Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Needles, Medical Supplies Close Part of Venice Beach

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Area south of Venice Beach Pier cordoned off By Sam Catanzaro Authorities closed off a part of Venice Beach after...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR