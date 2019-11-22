Venice Couple’s Dog Killed by FedEx Package

Company under fire for tossing package

By Sam Catanzaro

FedEx is under fire after a Venice couple said a package thrown over their fence hit their dog and injured him so badly he had to be euthanized.

In an interview with KCBS-TV Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin say that last Saturday, November 16, Cooper, their four-pound Yorkshire terrier, was laying in their backyard when a FedEx driver threw a package delivery over the fence. The package contained crystal and a Christmas present and Galin says the heavy delivery landed directly on Cooper, leaving the dog in a pool of blood.

Among injuries suffered by the dog include lung and liver damage, forcing the couple to put Cooper down.

FedEx says it will investigate and take appropriate action.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action,” the company said in a statement.

Napier says her mother and grandchildren sometimes use the yard and the package could have hit and harmed them and says she wants FedEx to forbid delivery persons from tossing packages.

“To me that’s not satisfactory,” Napier told CBS. “I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages; that’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear we’ll look into it.”