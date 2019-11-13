November 14, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$10M to Protect Renters From Eviction?

Councilmember is proposing creating a emergency renters relief program. Photo: Getty Images.

Councilmember Paul Koretz calling for the creation of emergency renters relief program

By Sam Catanzaro

A Los Angeles elected official representing much of the Westside, including the most expensive zip code to rent an apartment in within California, is proposing spending up to $13 million of city funds to protect individuals in danger of being evicted.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz and Council President Pro Tempore Nury Martinez are calling for the creation of an Emergency Renters Relief Program to protect renters against rent-gouging as a means to evict ahead of the State’s affordable-housing bill, AB 1482, going into effect January 1, 2020. According to Koretz, $10 million in funding will prevent individuals from losing their homes immediately.

“In the current high-priced rental market there is a shockingly high percentage of Los Angeles residents who are barely hanging on, living month to month, and far too many are on the precipice of becoming homeless in the face of unscrupulous rent gouging,” Koretz said.

To that end, Koretz joined Councilwoman Martinez in co-authoring an amending motion last week calling for $2.937 million from the funds for the Right to Counsel program, to protect those individuals in immediate danger of losing their units.

“We need to help people who are facing constructive eviction to stay in their homes,” Koretz said. “That is why this emergency renter’s relief will be put to work immediately to prevent hundreds of individuals from being forced out of their apartments while we actively work to combat the bad behavior of some greedy landlords. We already have far too many homeless Angelenos on our street.”

In April of 2018, LA City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a shelter crisis in the City of Los Angeles. The Fiscal Year 2018-19 Adopted Budget includes $20 million to develop new crisis and bridge housing beds for unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the City, with the goal of adding 50-100 new beds per council district. In addition, $10 million was included in the Unappropriated Balance for Homeless Services Programs and Koretz and Martinez are asking for at least $5 million from this fund to protect renters.

According to a recent study from RentCafe, renters in Westwood’s 90024 ZIP code pay on average $,4944 a month, a 4.1 percent increase from last year. This makes Westwood, which is represented by Koretz the most fourth most expensive place to rent in the United States, behind three Manhattan ZIP codes.

Boston is the only city outside of California and New York to make the top 50 list, with four ZIP Codes.

The rent study used July data from Yardi Matrix to analyze the rent of around 15 million apartments of all sizes in over 130 U.S. markets.

Other Westside neighborhoods to make the top 50 include Culver City’s 90232 ZIP Code at $4,118, Marina del Rey’s 90292 ZIP Code at $3,804, Santa Monica’s 90401 ZIP Code at $3,787 and Playa Vista’s 90094 ZIP Code at $3,735.

Tags: , , , , , , , , in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Abbot Kinney Fantastic Film Festival, Bonin Wants Metro to be Prioritized Over Cars: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 11, 2019

November 12, 2019

Read more
November 12, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 11, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Officer in Stable Condition After Knocked Unconscious by Homeless Man

November 11, 2019

Read more
November 11, 2019

LAPD officer taken to hospital after encounter with burglary suspect near Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles Police Department...

Medical supplies found on Venice Beach Sunday morning, including needles (right). Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Needles, Medical Supplies Close Part of Venice Beach

November 10, 2019

Read more
November 10, 2019

Area south of Venice Beach Pier cordoned off By Sam Catanzaro Authorities closed off a part of Venice Beach after...

An Airbnb listing in Venice, one of the hotspots for short-term rental activity in Los Angeles. Photo: Airbnb.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council has approved an...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward Farms is closing after 120% rent increase: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November 8th, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.*...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fresh Meals for the Elderly With Chefs for Seniors

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Squashes

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...

Interceptor 002 in Klang river, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Restoring Ballona Creek With Autonomous System

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Chair of...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

A homeless person's belongings next to LADOT Lot 731 where city officials are considering building affordable housing amid a homelessness crisis. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

City Considering Replacing Venice Beach Parking Lot With Affordable Housing

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Neighborhood Council says more, not less, parking is needed By Sam Catanzaro With the county in the midst of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Dog-O-Ween

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Dog-O-Ween was Sunday, November 3rd. Dogs and their owners walked the red carpet to show off the best Halloween...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

New live/work development is coming to Marina Del Rey, Venice beach Dog-O-Ween red carpet event: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* New...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019: Getty Fire Update

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has...

LA County Homeless Deaths and Mortality Rates, 2013-2018. Photo: LA County Public Health.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Deaths Doubled Countywide

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

LA County Public Health releases report on fatalities among homeless population  By Sam Catanzaro Over the past five years, the...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Heal the Bay Aquarium Halloween Bash

October 31, 2019

Read more
October 31, 2019

Relive the fishy spooks. Recently Heal the Bay and the Santa Monica Bay Aquarium hosted Fishy Fest for Halloween and...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR