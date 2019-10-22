Horror Movies Filmed in Venice

By Keldine Hull

From the early days of the Doors to the birth of the Z-Boys, Venice has been the backdrop to some of the most iconic moments in modern history. It’s significant role in pop culture extends to the hundreds of movies and television shows shot there. With Halloween just around the corner, here’s a look at some of the horror movies filmed in and around Venice.

Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Written and directed by one of the most prolific figures in horror genre, Wes Craven, Nightmare on Elm Street has maintained its place among the best horror movies of all time for over thirty years. The horror classic features Freddy Krueger, a vengeful spirit who traps his victims by invading their dreams. Starring Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp and Robert Englund as Freddy Kreuger, several scenes from the movie were filmed throughout Venice.

According to the International Movie Database (IMDb), the scene where Nancy Thompson, played by Langenkamp, and Glen Lantz, played by Depp, are on a bridge over a canal was filmed behind 461 Linnie Canal. 612 Milwood Court is the location of a scene where Freddy confronts one of his victims in her nightmare and 620 Milwood Avenue is the location of Tina Gray’s house, played by Amanda Wyss.

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982), Slumber Party Massacre II (1987) and Slumber Party Massacre III (1990)

The Slumber Party Massacre franchise begins in 1982 when a high school student’s slumber party is interrupted by a murderous mental patient. Mark Twain Middle School, located at 2224 Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, is the backdrop for one of the scenes in the film and approximately a mile away, at 3658 Mountain View Avenue, is the location of the slumber party. Both sequels to The Slumber Party Massacre were filmed throughout various locations in Venice.

Other horror movies shot in Venice include: A Bucket of Blood (1959), starring Dick Miller Barboura Morris and Antony Carbone; The Killing Kind (1973), starring Ann Sothern, John Savage and Ruth Roman; The Witch Who Came from the Sea (1976), starring Millie Perkins, Lonny Chapman and Vanessa Brown; Blood Beach (1980), starring David Huffman, Marianna Hill and Burt Young; Fade to Black (1980), starring Dennis Christopher, Tim Thomerson and Gwynne Gilford; Nightcrawler (2014), starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo and Bill Paxton; Adrenochrome (2017), starring Trevor Simms, Tom Sizemore and Larry Bishop; and #Followme (2019), starring Kara Kingsward- Hughes, Scarlett Davies and Maria Louis.

For a full list of movies filmed in Venice, click here.