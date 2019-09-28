Guy Camilleri: 10 Ways To Win Over Casting Directors

By Guy Camilleri

Are you at a loss as to what casting directors are looking for? Do you find yourself wanting to be liked by the casting director? If so, don’t feel bad, it’s human nature to want to please at times and even more so, to be liked!

But, the television season is in full swing and auditions are ‘a plenty’, so let’s make this your best audition season yet! In order to separate yourself from the pack, it’s important to know what to focus on and what to avoid before, during and after the audition.

To assist you with this, I’ve comprised a list of 10 ways to win over casting directors that will help you accomplish this in the casting office. By applying these techniques, you will also find yourself leaving the room with your artistic integrity intact and even better yet, that feeling of when you know you just left it all in the room!

An audition is AN OPPORTUNITY TO ACT. Isn’t that what you want to do? Avoid socializing with actors in the waiting area (that includes friends). Socialize after your audition. An actor’s job isn’t to ‘book a gig’, it’s to book the room! You can’t control what happens after the fact, though you do have an opportunity to positively affect those in the room. Make a bold choice and play the intentions and your notes, NOT the emotions. If you need to start over, avoid asking for permission. Instead, say: “I want to start over. Avoid explaining or apologizing, period. Trust and follow through on your choice… right or wrong, good or bad. If you do this, you may (or may not) get the part… but you will be remembered and more than likely placed on a shortlist of whom they call in on a regular basis. Use everything and anything that happens to you, in the service of the material in hand. Actors don’t read, they relate. The casting director is on your side and wants you to be the one to get the part.

Be UNDENIABLE. Seriously.

Guy Camilleri is a Venice-based actor, acting-life coach, screenwriter and surfer living in Venice Beach, CA. His acting classes at his studio, RAW Acting Studio are packed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Electric Lodge with actors, writers, directors and creative people from all walks of life.

His private coaching specializes in building undeniable characters for film, television, stage, auditions, self-taped auditions, original material, solo shows, reels and self-expression in any field of interest. To register or audit a class or to book a coaching session, visit www.rawactingstudio.com. Follow Guy’s column on Yo! Venice and RAW acting studio on Instagram and Facebook.