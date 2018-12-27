Venice Vietnam War Memorial Vandalized with Hate Speech, Satanic Sigil

POW memorial wall defaced for the third time.

By Sam Catanzaro

The Venice Vietnam War memorial wall on Pacific Avenue has been vandalized with hate speech and a possible Satanic sigil, according to a reader-submitted photo.

The graffiti depicts what is possibly the Sigil of Baphomet, the official insignia of the Church of Satan, in addition to the words “burn in hell.” This is the third time since 2016 that this mural, which honors those soldiers who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action during the Vietnam War, has been tagged with graffiti. The content of this latest incident appears to be more hateful than the previous two incidents.

In May 2016 the wall was defaced by Angel Castro, a 24-year-old graffiti tagger known as “Liter,” whose name was spray-painted in large letters on the wall. Castro was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading no contest to vandalism and robbery and ordered to pay $38,000 restitution.

In March 2017, the wall was again marred in thin, hastily written letters, by what appears to have been gang members.

The nonprofit Social and Public Art Resource Center, which is based in Venice, led the previous restoration efforts has been contacted for more information regarding the extent of the damage. Councilmember Mike Bonin and the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division have also been contacted. Stay tuned for more details.