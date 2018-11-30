Andy Summers of The Police Announced as Special Guest for Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Festival

December 1, 6:15 p.m. featuring music, festivities and holiday cheer!
By Staff Writer
Join the Venice Chamber of Commerce and local merchants at the Seventh Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting on Saturday, December 1st, below the Venice Sign on Windward Avenue and Pacific Avenue. Festivities will begin at 6:15 p.m and the sign lighting will be at 8:00 p.m. Councilman Mike Bonin and special guest Andy Summers of The Police will pull the switch and change the Venice Sign colors from white to red and green. Musical acts include indie band, Foxtrails, local rapper/r&b artist, Luckson, and Olivia Rox, a top 10 finalist from season 15 of American Idol, will be performing as the headliner.
For the fourth year, the Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Art Crawl bring together all local public school children in the “My Venice” Holiday Poster Contest to illustrate what the holiday season means to them. A winner is chosen from each grade level and will receive a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents while also having their art on display at the Sign Lighting.
“The Venice Art Crawl’s ‘My Venice’ Holiday Poster Contest inspires children in the community to create more art and they become the artists of the future,” said Sunny Bak, Venice Art Crawl President.
During the event, the City of Los Angeles will close Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue for on-stage entertainment and exhibits. A limited number of tables are available to those who participate in the event as a sponsor, and tables will be available for purchase by businesses and nonprofit organizations looking to introduce themselves, their services or products to the Venice community. Those interested can call 310-822-5425 or email [email protected]