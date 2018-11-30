Andy Summers of The Police Announced as Special Guest for Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Festival

For the fourth year, the Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Art Crawl bring together all local public school children in the “My Venice” Holiday Poster Contest to illustrate what the holiday season means to them. A winner is chosen from each grade level and will receive a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents while also having their art on display at the Sign Lighting.

“The Venice Art Crawl’s ‘My Venice’ Holiday Poster Contest inspires children in the community to create more art and they become the artists of the future,” said Sunny Bak, Venice Art Crawl President.