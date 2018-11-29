Save the Date: Holiday Venice Sign Lighting

Saturday, December 1 featuring a special celebrity guest.

By Staff Writer



Kick off the holiday season in Venice at the Seventh Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting on Saturday, December 1st and witness the Venice Sign on Windward Avenue and Pacific Avenue change from white to red and green.



The festivities will start at 6:15 p.m and the sign lighting will begin at 8:00 p.m.



“Councilman Mike Bonin and a special celebrity guest will pull the switch and change the Venice Sign colors from white to red and green. Previous events featured celebrities such as P!nk, Robert Downey Jr. Anjelica Huston and Robby Krieger of The Doors,” reads a Venice Chamber of Commerce press release.



The event, hosted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce and Councilmember Mike Bonin, will feature local merchants and live entertainment and exhibits. To facilitate the festivities, the City of Los Angeles will close Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue during the event.



In addition, for the fourth Sign Lighting, the Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Art Crawl are teaming up to put on a “My Venice” Holiday Poster Contest for all local public school children. Participants illustrate what the holiday season signifies to them and a winner will be chosen from each grade level. Up for grabs for the winners is a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents in addition to having their art on display at the Sign Lighting.





A limited number of tables are still available to those who want to participate in the event as a sponsor. Tables are available for purchase by businesses and nonprofit organizations looking to introduce themselves, their services or products to the Venice community. Those interested can call 310-822-5425 or email [email protected]