South Swell Surf Action in Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

Summer is long over and the school year is well underway but for surfers in Southern California, it may as well still be summer. Over the past month, while the rest of the country was preparing for fall, the Pacific Ocean was busy churning out waves due to Hurricane Sergio off the coast of Mexico.

In Venice, the result was a solid long-period south swell sending some thumping overhead sets to the Venice Pier and breakwater. Venice’s Six12Media was on hand documenting all the action, snapping some quality photos of some quality waves. Check them out to see if you are lucky enough to be included. If you spot yourself, let us know!

Thanks to Six12Media for providing these images. Visit their website at Six12Media.com or find them at Instagram @six12media.