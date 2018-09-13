Celebrating “El Grito” Mexican Independence Day in Venice

By Staff Writer

This year the Venice Community will come together for the El Grito Festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day and the cultural diversity in Venice, CA. The event is being organized by Laura Ceballos, a Latina event organizer in Venice, CA and Darlene Rodriguez.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 16, at Oakwood Park (767 California Ave Venice, CA) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature an Aztec dance ceremony, live mariachi bands, DJs, a performance by Horny Toads Band, informational booths, pinatas, raffles and educational speakers. Venice Animo Charter High School Mecha students will perform the Grito and ringing of the bells. This event is free and open to the public. This is a family friendly, community event.

For more information, contact Laura Ceballos at (509) 833-8187.