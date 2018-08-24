Big Brother and the Holding Company at Venice Beach Music Fest Saturday

By Sam Catanzaro

With Outside Lands finished and Coachella still a far way off in the future, Southern California music fans may be looking for some live music to attend. Luckily this Saturday, August 25, the Venice Beach Music Fest 13 will take place with a stellar lineup in music, art, and dance on tap.

“VBMF 13 is the sister festival to the Venice Spring Fling, both of which work to ensure that the historical creative spirit of Venice is kept vibrant. So, regardless of whether you are a festival veteran who welcomed summer at the Spring Fling or a first time visitor, please come celebrate the free music, art, and dance with Venice Beach Music Fest 13,” VBMF wrote on their website.

With a lineup highlighted by Big Brother and the Holding Company, the psychedelic American rock band that has been playing for over 50 years and has an album named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the top-500 albums ever, VBMF is the place to be on Saturday. Also scheduled to perform musical acts at the festival are Looner, Maureen and the Mercury 5, Moonalice, The Venice Philharmonic Orchestra, Boa and Disreputable Few. There will also be art, fashion and dance features throughout the day. After the festival, there will be an afterparty at Hinano Café.

The Venice Beach Music Fest is a free event. It will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Windward Plaza in Venice. For more information, visit http://www.venicebeachmusicfest.com.