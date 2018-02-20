Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Marqueece Harris-Dawson submitted a motion today, Wednesday, February 20, demanding a more urgent solution to the homeless crisis. In the motion, the Councilmembers asked the City of Los Angeles to “provide genuine alternatives to sidewalk encampments,” and attack the homeless crisis with a greater sense of urgency.

More than 34,000 people are homeless in the City of Los Angeles. Our unsheltered homeless population is one of the highest in the nation. While the wheel is turning toward reducing homelessness, according to the motion, nothing planned addresses the problem of what to do right now, and many are left camping on the “cold, hard pavement…”

The motion requests the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) prepare a report within 14 days detailing, amongst other things, the percentage of those homeless in Los Angeles who are in a shelter program or housing, and how many people LAHSA plans to house by the end of the fiscal year.

LAHSA must also outline steps taken to replace barracks-style emergency shelters with bridge housing that provides “a genuine first step from the streets to long-term housing” and show what is being done to recruit houses of worship and non-profits as shelter providers.

The motion said, officials provided victims of the recent California wildfires with emergency shelter within hours of being evacuated from their homes. However, “victims of economic hardship, gentrification, a housing shortage, domestic violence, sexual abuse, addiction, and mental illness are left to fend for themselves…” Something the motion said is “unacceptable and intolerable.”

Yo! Venice reached out to LAHSA today. A spokesperson for the organization was not able to immediately comment. We will update this story as soon as we have their response.