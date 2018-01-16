Pets Need Homes After Local Woman Passes Away

A Marina del Rey neighbor needs to find homes for two cats, a guinea pig, and a rabbit after their owner died suddenly of a heart attack.

Nicole Vann said she had been close to her 74-year-old late neighbor, Katherine Taylor, and didn’t think twice about taking in her four pets. However, now she now needs to find them new homes.

“If anyone can please take an animal, or help find homes, or has food to donate would be very helpful,” said Vann. All the pets are “really sweet” Vann said. “The white kitty is crying a lot,” presumably missing her pawrent.

A retired supermodel and actress who had worked in the 60s, Vann said Taylor supplemented retirement income by dog walking in the Marina and around Venice. According to Vann, her late neighbor had a way with animals, “they would talk to her.”

Vann told Yo! Venice, Taylor said her rent was going up $200 beginning January. “She was pretty stressed about it.”

If you can help find these fur babies a new home, or if you have spare pet food to donate, email mel@yovenice.com.