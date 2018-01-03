Our Year in the Cards

Metaphysical teacher, healer, and spiritual reader, Wendy Allamby, shares her reading for Venice in 2018.

by Wendy Allamby.

2018 is a great transformational time of awakening, transcendence, releasing, co-creation and pro-activeness in order to bring about self-empowerment and positive change within one’s own life and for the greater good of the community.

This year offers us the vibration frequency for intentional manifestation and creation within our lives and also for the highest good of Venice. We can release any blockages that may have inhibited us from enjoying and purposefully creating prosperity, peace, and joy within our lives previously.

As is known, change starts with oneself and creates the world you will live in tomorrow, so we can all make choices from a place of both intellectual and higher wisdom.

Things are moving forth with tremendous speed. Consequently, it’s important to decipher the truth of the information we receive with discerning velocity. Choose a powerful path of authenticity and love, over fear and suffering.

We must find courage and balance within mind, body, and spirit in order to move into a new time and create a more positive reality, without necessarily having a defined script. Relinquish any fear of change or of loss to that which no longer serves you, in order to allow the opportunity to create the new.

The universe will clearly assist in helping us let go of things emotionally, physically, and energetically and holding onto the old will only cause challenges. Follow the passion of your heart’s desire and inner guidance.

I’d advise trying not to take things personally or become immersed in others extreme notions or behavior. You have the capacity to take responsibility for your response to outside events, and the egocentric, self-serving moves of others will become apparent. The key is to maintain self-discipline, stay grounded and take fair and just action. You have the ability to feel self-empowered and to take a leadership role for the greater good of your community, in whatever way will best serve.

2018 is a year to consciously set clear intentions for yourself and the planet, in order to create and manifest a positively desired effect from an empowered place of higher consciousness and grounded self-will.

Embrace a can-do attitude, accept newfound clarity, and be receptive to positive change!

Wendy Allamby is an international Metaphysical Teacher, Healer, and Spiritual Reader based in Beverly Hills and at Mystic Journey Bookstore, 1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd. For more visit www.wendyallamby.com or email info@wendyallamby.com.