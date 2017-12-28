Tragic Letter to Family Warns of Murder-Suicide Attempt in Mar Vista

LAPD Pacific Division officers forced entry into a home on Corinth Av., in Mar Vista this evening after receiving a call from the concerned family of a woman who lived at the address.

The family, who live in West L.A., contacted police after finding a letter in their mailbox that eluded to a possible murder-suicide.

Police went to the home and discovered the body of a 67-year-old woman. A Pacific Division Watch Commander told Yo! Venice she had been shot in the face.

Officers also found a semi-conscious 75 year-old-man. While police believe the event was planned they said the man has so far refused to speak.