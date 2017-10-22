The Heat is On

You can already feel the heat in Venice and expect temperatures to stay high over the next few days as Santa Ana winds and a strong high-pressure cell bring hot weather through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said brace for very hot coastal and valley areas on Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs above 100 for inland coastal and western valley areas. temperatures may not fall below 70 on Monday night in some of the windier coastal foothill locations. Relief will come on Wednesday, which should be not so hot. Temperatures are expected to cool further on Thursday and Friday.

The NWS warns drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

And remember your pets have a lower tolerance to heat. Read this article, by Maria Libonate who is a Registered Veterinary Technician at the VCA, on how to help beat the heat in a fur coat.