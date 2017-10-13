Venice Search for Shooting Suspect

Authorities are on the hunt for a 26-year-old man suspected of killing two people and wounding two others in a shooting in a normally quiet neighborhood in Aliso Viejo.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department advised the public to be on the lookout for Luke William Ferguson, who they said is armed and remains at large. Ferguson is white, 6 feet 1, 200 pounds and has a tattoo of 90291, the zip code for Venice, on his right shin, authorities said. As a result, the search for Ferguson expanded to cover Venice.

The two fatalities were one man and one woman, officials said. Ferguson is believed to be related to one of the victims. The woman was identified by the Orange County coroner’s office today as Lisa Cosenza, 51, who lived at the location. The name of the fatally wounded man, who also lived there, according to the coroner’s office, was withheld, pending family notification.

Two men in their 40s were taken to area hospitals, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said. A report from the scene indicated they were in critical condition, but Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Fred Thompson said he could not confirm that information.The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday at 6 Ashbury Court.

The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. Thursday at 6 Ashbury Court. There was no immediate threat to the area, where deputies established a perimeter and remained posted into late Thursday night, authorities said. Neighbors needing to reach or leave their homes were allowed to do so with deputies escorting them, Thompson said. Anyone who sees Ferguson was asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who sees Ferguson was asked to call 911 immediately.