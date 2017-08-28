Heat Wave Hitting the Beach

Venice Beach can expect a heat wave to hit today, Monday, August 27th from 10 a.m.and linger until at least 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The rest of Southern California baked under dangerous temperatures at the weekend, many areas experiencing triple-digit temperatures. The National Weather Service (NSW) has issued an excessive heat warning. The heat wave brings increased health risks and fire danger.

The peak of the heat wave is expected to occur today. Highs are predicted to reach 97 degrees in Downtown L.A.; 103 in Pasadena and Burbank; 104 in San Gabriel; 106 in Fullerton and Yorba Linda; 107 in Saugus and Lancaster; and 109 in Woodland Hills.

The National Weather Service warns beachgoers to beware. A high rip current risk is in effect at beaches on the Los Angeles county coast from now through Tuesday, August 29th.

Surfers should expect mixed west swell and south swell with surf height between 3-5 ft.

Water temp………………..65-71 degrees.

Tides: High tide…3.3 ft at 03:01 am.

Low tide….2.4 ft at 08:03 am.

High tide…4.5 ft at 02:59 pm.

Low tide….1.6 ft at 10:37 pm.