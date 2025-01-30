Marina del Rey Rotary Launches Fire Relief Hub at Fisherman’s Village

Heart of the Harbor Initiative Distributes Over 350,000 Pounds of Supplies to Fire Victims

In response to the devastation caused by the Eaton and Palisades Fires, the Marina del Rey Rotary has established a relief center at Fisherman’s Village, providing daily assistance to those affected. The center, part of the Heart of the Harbor initiative, operates from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and offers critical supplies such as toiletries, pet supplies, clothing, and food.

Since its inception, the initiative has managed to distribute over 350,000 pounds of aid, utilizing 30 fully-loaded 26-foot U-Haul trucks to transport goods to various distribution points across Los Angeles County. These include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Malibu, Boys & Girls Club of Monterey Park, and several other community organizations. Additionally, the effort has provided more than 1,000 hot meals to first responders, including firefighters and National Guard troops.

Community involvement has been key to the success of the relief efforts. A donation drive on January 11 attracted over 1,000 donors and 200 volunteers. The ongoing volunteer work, which now includes more than 100 individuals, has been crucial, with young people from the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley’s Brent’s Club helping to assemble care packages.

The initiative benefits from a broad coalition of support, including local government figures like Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, and corporate sponsors like Niagara Water, HIYO Inc., Apple Inc., Petco, and Trader Joe’s of Marina del Rey.

As the recovery process continues, the Heart of the Harbor initiative is calling for further donations and volunteer support to sustain their efforts in aiding fire victims.