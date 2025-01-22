January 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Injuries Reported in Mar Vista Car Crash

The incident occurred during the late morning hours

Emergency crews were dispatched Monday morning to a traffic collision at 11459 Woodbine St. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Local Accident Reports. 

The crash resulted in injuries and prompted a rapid response from local first responders.

The incident occurred during the late morning hours, and personnel from Los Angeles Fire and Rescue worked to provide medical aid at the scene. Injured individuals requiring additional care were transported to nearby hospitals, according to LAR.

Details about the number of vehicles involved and the severity of injuries remain under investigation, as well as the cause of the crash.

