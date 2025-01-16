JINS Eyewear Opens Venice Store, Launches Wildfire Relief Donation Drive

The New Store, Located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Introduces a Digital-First Shopping Experience

Japanese eyewear brand JINS will open its latest store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard on Friday, pledging 100% of sales from all four Los Angeles-area locations to wildfire relief efforts through Sunday.

From January 17 to 19, proceeds from purchases at JINS locations will be donated to the CAL FIRE Benevolent Fund, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund 2025. The initiative aims to support recovery and rebuilding for communities affected by recent wildfires.

JINS Founder and CEO, Hitoshi Tanaka, was present at the Abbot Kinney location’s official opening Friday morning. “California has been JINS’ home in the U.S. since 2015, and this is our way of giving back during a challenging time,” Tanaka said.

The new store, located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Blvd., introduces a digital-first shopping experience. Customers can scan displayed products equipped with RFID tags and QR codes, select lenses, and have custom prescription glasses ready in 30 minutes.

The store’s interior, inspired by Japanese tea houses, blends natural wood finishes with the building’s original exposed brick. Designed by architects Fumiko Takahama and Tomohiko Komatsu, the space emphasizes minimalist aesthetics with a focus on tactile details.

In addition to its core collection, JINS offers exclusive products, including customizable frames through its “Watashi no Ippitsu” service and collaborative leather eyewear cases with Los Angeles brand KILLSPENCER.