Bay Area Fish House Makes L.A. Debut in Santa Monica

Pacific Catch Brings Sustainable Seafood and Pacific Rim Flavors to Santa Monica in Its First LA-Area Location

Pacific Catch West Coast Fish House has officially opened its doors in Santa Monica, marking its first location in the Los Angeles metro area.

The restaurant, known for its sustainable seafood and Pacific Rim-inspired menu, debuted Monday, December 23, at the corner of 2nd Street and Wilshire Boulevard, just a short distance from the Pier. The 5,600-square-foot space features a northwest-facing patio, an open-air dining room, and a wine and cocktail bar, accommodating more than 200 guests.

The menu at Pacific Catch Santa Monica includes signature dishes such as poke, ceviche, and tacos, alongside offerings like the Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowl and Miso Black Cod. The restaurant also features a beverage program with tiki cocktails and zero-proof options. Its happy hour, running from 3 to 6 p.m., highlights $10 poke and ceviche dishes, $10 cocktails, and other beverages.

Sustainability remains a core commitment for Pacific Catch, which has partnered with organizations like the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch and the Surfrider Foundation to source environmentally responsible seafood. The restaurant touts usage of 100% compostable take-out packaging and its recognition as a James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader.

Founded in San Francisco in 2003 by Cox and Aaron Noveshen, the restaurant has become a staple in the Bay Area with its diverse offerings, ranging from sushi and ceviche to tacos and Fresh Catch plates. The Santa Monica location continues the brand’s blending West Coast, Baja, Japanese, Korean, and Hawaiian influences.

The opening follows two other Southern California locations—one in La Jolla and another in Tustin—and is part of a broader expansion plan for the region. Two additional Orange County locations were reported to open by late 2024.