Authorities Extinguish Small Fire on Side of Marina del Rey Apartment Building

A Video Posted on the Citizen App Showed Multiple Police Cars on the Scene

By Zach Armstrong

Deputies extinguished a small fire on the side of a Marina del Rey apartment complex on Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

Around 11 p.m., local authorities responded to a fire at 13970 Panay Way, between Basin C and D of the Marina harbor. The address is that of the Dolphin Marina Monte Carlo apartment building. A video posted on the Citizen app showed multiple police cars on the scene as authorities put out the flames on the side of the building. Some people were heard screaming in the background.

An official at Marina del Rey sheriff’s office stated that, although the cause of the blaze isn’t known, it was likely a brush fire.

The incident comes as Westside residents are on edge due to the continuing damage caused by the Palisades fire which, at the time of this writing, scorched nearly 3,000 acres and put nearly the entire Palisades neighborhood, as well as certain parts of Santa Monica, under an urgent evacuation order. Reports indicate that the Getty Villa Museum, Palisades Charter High School and the Reel Inn seafood restaurant were among the structures affected by the blaze.