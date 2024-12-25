December 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

Vietnam War Veteran Killed in Santa Monica Hit-and-Run on Wilshire

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect After Fatal Collision

The life of a Vietnam War veteran was extinguished in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Sunday evening, December 22, at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue, the Santa Monica Police Department reported in a press release.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. as the victim, a Santa Monica resident, was crossing Wilshire Boulevard southbound. According to witnesses, a white Toyota Rav4 traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

First responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team launched an investigation and obtained video footage of the suspect and the vehicle.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the collision to come forward. Tips can be directed to Investigator Evan Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov, Investigator Lantz Lewis at Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov, the non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491, or the 24-hour Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.

