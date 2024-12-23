Ōwa to Host NYE Celebration with Dinner and Late-Night Party

Tickets, priced at $125 per person, include both the dinner and admission to the late-night festivities

Ōwa, a popular restaurant located on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, will ring in the New Year with an exclusive celebration featuring a five-course dinner, a late-night DJ set, and a champagne toast at midnight.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31, will begin with a prix fixe dinner service starting at 6:30 p.m. Guests can select their courses from a menu offering a variety of starters, sushi, and Ōwa’s signature dishes. Vegan and gluten-free options will also be available to accommodate dietary preferences.

Following dinner, the celebration will continue with a late-night party and DJ set from 10:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., culminating in a champagne toast to welcome 2025.

Tickets, priced at $125 per person, include both the dinner and admission to the late-night festivities. An 18% service charge will be applied. Reservations for parties of seven or more can be arranged by contacting info@owavenice.com.

Ōwa is located at 1635 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now on Tock.

For more information, visit Ōwa’s website or contact the restaurant directly.