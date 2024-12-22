December 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

$6M Spanish-Mediterranean Home in Pali Includes Canyon and Ocean Views

The 4,257-Square-Foot Residence Features Four Bedrooms and Five and a Half Bathrooms

A Spanish-Mediterranean style home at 16647 Bienveneda Place in Pacific Palisades has been listed for $6 million. The property offers sweeping canyon and ocean views, blending coastal elegance with a family-friendly atmosphere in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighborhoods.

The 4,257-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Its design emphasizes indoor-outdoor living, with French doors leading to a private backyard complete with a pool, spa, barbecue area, and lush landscaping. The home is located near Palisades Village, top-rated schools, and local beaches, enhancing its appeal as a tranquil yet convenient retreat.

The main level includes a light-filled formal living room with a wood-burning and gas fireplace, an open-concept dining room, and a chef’s kitchen equipped with high-end appliances and a wine fridge. A breakfast nook framed by oversized windows adds to the home’s charm. The adjoining family room connects seamlessly to the outdoor entertainment area, which also includes a custom-built bar.

The primary suite, designed as a private sanctuary, features exposed wood beams, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-like bathroom. French doors provide direct access to the backyard, making it an ideal spot to enjoy coffee at sunrise or unwind in the evening. Additional en-suite bedrooms ensure privacy for family members and guests, while a downstairs bonus suite with separate garage access is well-suited for an au pair or visiting relatives.

Built on an 11,061-square-foot lot, the home combines Mediterranean architecture with modern amenities. It is zoned LARE15, allowing for additional privacy and space.

The listing, handled by Compass agent Chris Cortazzo. For more info, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/16647-bienveneda-place-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1712538880056106561/.

