Venice Shorts: Dogtown Baseball Prospect Commits to LMU

Notre Dame Pitching Standout Accepts Athletic Scholarship With the Loyola Marymount University Lions of the West Coast Conference

By Nick Antonicello

Holden Newhouse, a dominating pitching prospect with Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks has accepted a full athletic scholarship to join the Loyola Marymount University baseball roster upon graduation in 2026.

Newhouse, who has been heavily scouted by several Division 1 programs made his decision earlier this week.

A graduate of Coeur d’Alene Avenue Elementary school here in Venice and the Mark Twain Middle School, he is currently a junior at Notre Dame HS in Sherman Oaks, a co-ed Catholic preparatory institution.

A student-athlete, Newhouse is fluent in Spanish with a 4.2 GPA, and is enrolled in four advanced placement courses (AP) at ND.

Holden’s Dad, local attorney Mike Newhouse, a past president of the Venice Neighborhood Council and Vice-President of the LA Planning Commission was excited by his decision to attend LMU.

“Ruthie and I couldn’t be prouder. He works so hard and it’s great to see it paying off,” exclaimed the proud father of two sons. Newhouse and his wife Ruth Seroussi are partners with the Newhouse Law Group.

LMU is coached by Donegal Fergus, a former hitting instructor with the Minnesota Twins who believes in “player empowerment,” and “setting foundations” to prepare his players for the ultimate goal, selection in the MLB draft.

Newhouse is a big, strong right-hander possessing a tremendous upside playing at a premier, Southern California powerhouse program. His fastball currently touches 88 mph (sits 86-87) with a dominant slider that touches 80 mph (sits 78-79), coupled with an effective and commanding mid-70’s change-up.

In his 2024 sophomore campaign, he dominated with a 4-0 record in 8 appearances, and an improbable 0.00 ERA while only giving up 10 hits to 102 batters faced, and a 38/8 strikeout to walk ratio and an outstanding .675 WHIP.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident and covers the people and personalities of the neighborhood. Have a take or a tip to things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.