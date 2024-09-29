Dog Park in Marina del Rey Set to Reopen with Grand Celebration

The Park, Formerly Known as Glen Alla Park, Features Not Only the Dog Park but Also a Playground, Basketball and Tennis Courts

The large dog park at Bill Rosendahl Park, located at 4601 Alla Road (near the Marina del Rey basins), is set to officially reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 12. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, offering dog owners and their furry companions a range of treats and toys.

After being temporarily fenced off earlier this summer, the dog park will once again welcome dogs of all sizes to enjoy its off-leash green space. The reopening of the park, which includes designated areas for both large and small dogs, has been highly anticipated by the local community.

The Del Rey Neighborhood Council had previously announced that the temporary fencing would be removed, thanks to the efforts of community members like Matt Halden, allowing more space for pets to roam freely.

The park, formerly known as Glen Alla Park, features not only the dog park but also a playground, basketball and tennis courts, and an expansive green area.