Pacific Resident Theatre Debuts New Play “Demolition” by Matt Letscher

The Play Touches on Themes of Identity, Truth, Parenthood, and the Courage It Takes to Break Apart One’s Life to Emerge as a Hero

Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting “Demolition”, a new play by Matt Letscher, running through October 20th. The production, directed by Max Mayer, will be performed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at the theater’s location on 703 Venice Blvd.

Demolition tells the story of Doug, a blue-collar worker at a family-owned construction company and the self-proclaimed “best shovel man in SE Michigan.” Doug is tasked with training Paul, the shy, college-bound son of the company’s owner, during a summer demolition project. As the two bond through humorous and often awkward exchanges, it becomes clear that Paul is grappling with challenges far beyond Doug’s life experience.

The cast includes Keith Stevenson as Doug, Ryan Foust as Paul, Brian Letscher as Chuck, Samantha Sloyan as June, Tony Pasqualini as Mr. France, and Melissa Bales as Marcy. The production runs for approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are priced at $45 and can be purchased through the Pacific Resident Theatre box office at (310) 822-8392.

Pacific Resident Theatre is an artistic space in Venice, CA, with a co-op established in 1985. The theater provides members opportunities to produce, direct, and perform without the constraints of commercial pressures. Over the years, the co-op has mounted more than 125 productions, according to the theater.



For more information, go to https://pacificresidenttheatre.org/demolition/.